73 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 21 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 73 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported as at noon on Sunday (Aug 8). This is the lowest daily figure since July 17, when there were 60 locally transmitted cases.

Of the new cases, 43 were linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined, while another nine linked cases were not in quarantine when detected.

The remaining 21 were unlinked cases.

The locally transmitted cases include five seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There were also five imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). All of them were detected upon arrival in Singapore.

As at Sunday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stood at 65,764.

MOH will give more details on Sunday night.

The Republic's coronavirus death toll rose to 42 on Saturday after an 80-year-old Singaporean woman with a history of diabetes, hypertension and atrial fibrillation - a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate - died of Covid-19 complications.

Her death was the fifth reported in the past week.

It has been the deadliest week in Singapore's fight against Covid-19 since the 2020 circuit breaker period. Last year, six people died during a seven-day period between April 27 and May 3.