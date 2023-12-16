7 victims lose $27k to phishing scam involving fake Domino’s Pizza websites

SINGAPORE - Seven victims have suffered losses totalling about $27,000 after falling prey to a new phishing scam involving fake Domino’s Pizza websites from Nov 25 to Dec 6, police said.

In these cases, victims clicked on a phishing website after searching for “Domino’s Pizza” on online search engines, said the police in a statement on Dec 16.

These websites had similar layouts and Web addresses, such as domino-plza.com and order.domino.piza.com. Domino’s genuine website address is dominos.com.sg.

Victims would then place an order on the phishing websites and disclose their credit card details to make the payment. Scammers would then misuse their credit card details.

Victims would realise they had been scammed after finding unauthorised transactions made with their cards.

The police advised the public to add the ScamShield application and enable security features, such as two-factor authentication or multi-factor authentication for banks and transaction limits for Internet banking transactions.

The public can check for scam signs using the ScamShield WhatsApp bot, call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.

The police also urged the public to look out for tell-tale signs of a phishing website, and to verify if such deals are available by visiting the company’s official website.

If in doubt, remember to never share personal information and payment card details with anyone.

The public are encouraged to tell the authorities, family and friends about scams, as well as report any fraudulent transactions to the bank immediately.

Those with information about such crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. For urgent police assistance, dial 999.