7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1 in community and 6 imported

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Oct 27), taking Singapore's total to 57,980.

They include one community case, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday and none from worker's dormitories.

The remaining six new patients were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night, said MOH.

On Monday night, MOH reported that Ion Orchard, 313@Somerset and Tampines Mall were among several malls visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

For 313@Somerset, a visit was recorded at the Go Noodle House eatery.

The other Orchard Road locations added to the list of places visited by infectious patients were Mandarin Gallery's Wild Honey restaurant and Orchard Central's Don Don Donki outlet.

Visits were also recorded at these places: Lot One Shoppers' Mall's Delifrance and Blackball outlets; Paya Lebar Quarter mall's Eat outlet; Kallang Wave Mall; Fu Lu Shou Complex; Kimly Zi Char in Tampines; and Our Tampines Hub's Kopitiam outlet.

People who visited the places on the list at the same time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

Singapore also confirmed three new coronavirus cases on Monday. There were two new imported cases - a student's pass holder who returned from France and a dependant's pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

There were no new community cases, but there was one case from a worker's dormitory.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has remained stable at two cases in the same period.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 42.9 million people. More than 1.15 million people have died.