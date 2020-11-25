7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local patients for 15th day

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases announced as of Wednesday noon (Nov 25), all of which were imported.

They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories for the 15th day in a row.

This was the longest stretch without a community case since the first coronavirus case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23. There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

Wednesday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,190.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, there were 18 new coronavirus cases announced, all of which were imported, including 13 who are foreign domestic workers.

There were also no active Covid-19 clusters for the first time since Feb 3, said MOH.

This was after the cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk was closed as it had no new cases for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

With Monday's new cases all being imported, it meant that there were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories for the 14th day in a row.

The new patients had been placed on stay-home notices on their arrival in Singapore.

Of the 18 new cases, two were Singaporeans who returned from the Netherlands and Indonesia.

The other cases were a 37-year-old male work pass holder and a 35-year-old female dependant's pass holder who both arrived from Pakistan, as well as a 47-year-old male short-term visit pass holder who arrived from the Philippines to board a ship docked in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week, said MOH.

With eight cases discharged on Tuesday, 58,064 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital, while 39 are recuperating in community facilities.

One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 59.1 million people. Over 1.3 million people have died.