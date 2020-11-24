18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local cases for 14th day

SINGAPORE - There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Nov 24), all of which were imported.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among them, two are Singaporeans and 14 are work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, including 13 foreign domestic workers.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories for the 14th day in a row.

This is the longest stretch without a community case since the first coronavirus case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23. There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

Tuesday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,183.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, there were five new coronavirus cases confirmed, all of which were imported.

This made it the 13th day in a row where there were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

The new imported patients were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They were asymptomatic and confirmed positive on Sunday.

Of the five new cases, there was one Singaporean - a 16-year-old girl who returned from India.

Three of the imported cases are work permit holders, all women, aged between 29 and 39, who returned from Indonesia.

The last imported case is a short-term visit pass holder. The 58-year-old man had returned from France.

With four cases discharged on Monday, 58,056 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital while 30 are recuperating in community facilities. One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 58.6 million people. Over 1.3 million people have died.