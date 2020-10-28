Gym in Jurong West, ice cream shop in Upper Thomson among places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - A gym in Jurong West, an ice cream shop in the Upper Thomson area and a food court in Changi Airport Terminal 3 were among the new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Oct 28).

Of the new places added to a list of locations visited by such patients, MOH said that six visits were recorded at the Anytime Fitness gym at Nanyang Community Club in Jurong West.

The other new places are Our Tampines Hub's Rumah Makan Minang restaurant, Changi Airport Terminal 3's Kopitiam and the Ice Cream Chefs shop in Upper Thomson.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The ministry has said that close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

Singapore also confirmed seven new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. All were imported.

They comprised one permanent resident (PR), one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

The PR is a 70-year-old man who arrived from Belgium, while the work pass holder is a 34-year-old man who travelled from Switzerland.

Four of the work permit holders came from Myanmar and one arrived from the Philippines.

They had all been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

There were no new cases from worker’s dormitories and no new Covid-19 clusters announced on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s new cases take Singapore’s total to 57,987 patients.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week, MOH added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also increased from two to three in the same period.

With seven cases discharged on Wednesday, 57,875 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remain in hospital, while 29 are in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.