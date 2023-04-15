$6.9m lost to scammers posing as govt officials since January

SINGAPORE - Scams involving criminals posing as government officials are on the rise, the police said on Saturday, with at least 62 people duped out of some $6.9 million since the start of this year.

The scammers, who commonly pose as Singapore and China officials, work in teams to swindle their victims, accusing them of being involved in crime before asking them for payments, said the police in a statement.

In the case of one victim, scammers even tried to extort a ransom from her parents in China by alleging that she had been kidnapped.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, had received an unsolicited call this month, purportedly from an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer, alleging that she had a parcel detained at Customs with “illegal Covid-19 medicine”, according to preliminary police investigations.

She was then routed to another scammer masquerading as “the China police”, who duped her into transferring 150,000 RMB (S$29,000) as “bail” to a bank account controlled by scammers or face being deported back to her home country.

The woman was also instructed to report to the scammer posing as a police officer from China six times a day. On April 10, she was told to “isolate herself and cease communication with others, to facilitate their investigations”, said the police.

“The scammer also instructed her to take a video recording of herself with her hands and legs tied up to pretend that she had been captured,” the police added.

She was told the video would be used to lure and arrest “syndicate members”, but unbeknownst to her, scammers had used it to extort a ransom from her parents.

The police said their officers had conducted extensive follow-up investigations and tracked down the victim on the same day in a hotel.

Another two men and a woman were subsequently traced by the police between April 12 and 13 for their suspected involvement in the case. They were found to have fallen for similar ruses by the scammer and were alleged to have committed money laundering offences. One of them was deceived to transfer up to 891,000 RMB (S$172,500) purportedly for “bail” and investigation.