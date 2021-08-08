5 more Covid-19 cases linked to CHIJ Katong Convent cluster; 8 patients in ICU

SINGAPORE - Five more Covid-19 cases were linked to the CHIJ Katong Convent cluster on Sunday (Aug 8), taking the total number of cases related to the secondary school to eight.

Students at the school were placed on home-based learning last month after two pupils tested positive for the virus.

Two new active clusters - linked to Case 67738 and Case 67704 - were also announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

Each of these had two new cases, taking the total number in each cluster to three, said MOH, which did not provide more details on the clusters.

There are now a total of 130 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,147 infections.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster - Singapore's largest - also grew by four more cases to reach a total of 1,147.

Three new cases were also added to the Nimble/Knead massage parlour cluster, growing its total to seven. And three new cases were also linked to Case 67343, taking the cluster's total to 35.

Singapore recorded 73 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 21 unlinked cases.

A total of 542 cases are currently warded in hospital, said MOH.

There are 37 patients who are seriously ill and require oxygen support. Eight are also in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), up from four the previous day.

Six of these 45 cases that are in the ICU or needing oxygen support are fully vaccinated, of whom four require oxygen support and two ICU care as they have underlying medical conditions.

Altogether, 34 seniors aged above 60 years, of whom 29 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill, said MOH.

The ministry also gave an update on the nation's vaccination drive - more than 3.8 million people or 69 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated as at Saturday and over 4.3 million or 79 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 130,952 doses of Sinovac vaccines have also been administered as at Saturday, covering 81,612 individuals.

There is continued evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected, said MOH.

Over the past 28 days, 95 local cases required oxygen support, were admitted to the ICU or died. Of these patients, 59 are unvaccinated, while 27 are partially vaccinated and nine are fully vaccinated.

The number of new cases in the community fell from 861 cases in the week before to 571 cases in the past week, while the number of unlinked cases dropped from 260 to 160 cases over the same period.

Read the full MOH press release here.