64-year-old S'porean man who was flown here from Indonesia for Covid-19 treatment dies

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old Singaporean man died from Covid-19 complication on Friday (Feb 26) after he had contracted the coronavirus while living in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Feb 27) the man had been living in Indonesia from March 17 last year and had a past history of hyperlipidaemia, or abnormally high levels of fats in his blood.

He first tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan 26 while in Indonesia and was hospitalised there the next day.

He was then medically evacuated to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) here for treatment on Jan 29. A test taken on Jan 30 came back positive for the virus.

As he was already an overseas registered case, he was not included in Singapore's Covid-19 case count, MOH said.

NCID has contacted the man's family and is extending assistance to them.

As of noon on Saturday, there were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed here, taking Singapore's total to 59,925.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

No new cases from the community or from within migrant workers' dormitories were reported.

The new imported cases comprised two Singaporeans who returned from the United Arab Emirates and the United States respectively, two dependant's pass holders who arrived from India and Myanmar, three work Pass holders from Brazil, India and the Netherlands, and five work permit holders from India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Four of whom are foreign domestic workers.

Of the 12 new cases, 11 were asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while one, a 40-year-old female work permit holder from India, was symptomatic.

She started to develop symptoms on Thursday and tested positive on Friday.

Meanwhile, 13 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, and 59,801 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 15 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition, while 65 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.