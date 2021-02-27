12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Feb 27), taking Singapore's total to 59,925.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

No new cases from the community or from within migrant workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

With 18 cases discharged on Friday, 59,788 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 15 patients remained in hospital on Friday, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 66 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 113 million people. More than 2.5 million people have died.