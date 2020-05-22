614 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total past 30,000

SINGAPORE - There are 614 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Friday noon (May 22), taking the total count to 30,426.

Among these are four Singaporeans and permanent residents, while work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

More details will be released later on Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

On Thursday, Orange Valley Nursing Home in 6 Simei Street 3 was announced as a new cluster after four of its residents, aged between 72 and 97, tested positive.

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) said that all four residents were tested as part of MOH's ongoing surveillance testing of all nursing home residents.

As of Thursday, 10,200 residents have been tested, and some 250 test results are still pending.

AIC added that all Orange Valley staff tested negative in early May. A subsequent retest after the four cases were detected had shown that the staff still tested negative.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) also said on Thursday that three pre-school staff were among the new local cases and it is expecting more positive cases to be identified as it tests all workers ahead of a planned reopening of pre-schools from June 2.

As of Thursday, 910 more Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and community facilities, bringing the total discharged to 12, 108.

A 73-year-old Singaporean man also died on Thursday due to Covid-19 complications, becoming the 23rd such death here. He was confirmed to have the virus on April 17 and had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and hypothyroidism.

Nine more patients who tested positive for the virus have died from other causes.

There are still 901 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 10 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 5.1 million people. Over 333,000 have died.