58-year-old unvaccinated woman dies of Covid-19; 112 active clusters in S'pore

SINGAPORE - A 58-year-old Singaporean woman died of complications due to Covid-19 on Monday (Aug 2).

She had not been vaccinated and had no underlying medical conditions.

The woman was confirmed on July 29 to have the virus, and was a household contact of a patient who had visited Samy's Curry Restaurant in Dempsey Road, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update on Wednesday night.

This brings the number of deaths from the virus in Singapore to 39.

Separately, free Covid-19 testing will be extended to members of the public who had visited Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre in Jurong East between July 21 and Aug 4.

The ministry said it has detected seven cases among individuals who had worked in or visited the market, and has found that there is likely to be ongoing transmission there.

MOH said: "To break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, Yuhua Hawker Centre will be closed to all members of the public from Aug 5 to Aug 19.

"All individuals who work in the hawker centre have been placed on quarantine, and will be tested during quarantine."

MOH also added that there are now 112 active Covid-19 clusters, up from 100 on Tuesday.

