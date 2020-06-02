544 new coronavirus cases, including 4 community cases

SINGAPORE - There are 544 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday noon (June 2), including four community cases.

Three community cases are work pass holders, while the fourth is a Singaporean or permanent resident.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the majority of the cases. This brings the country's total to 35,836.

More details will be released later on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

On Monday, Singapore reported no community cases for the first time since Feb 23, with all 408 new cases being migrant workers linked to dorms.

However, it recorded a 24th death linked to Covid-19 - a 51-year-old man from China who died on Sunday, the youngest patient to die from the disease here.

A construction foreman who had been working in Singapore for almost 20 years, he died after his condition deteriorated following lymphoma treatment. Covid-19 has been identified as the underlying or primary cause of his death.

Nine who tested positive for the virus have died from other causes.

As of Monday, 22,457 of the 35,292 patients, or 63 per cent, had been discharged, while 344 patients were still in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Globally, 6.2 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some 375,000 have died.