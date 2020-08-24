51 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 7 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 51 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Aug 24), taking Singapore's total to 56,404.

They included one community case, a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health.

There were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, the MOH announced a new cluster in a dormitory in Kaki Bukit.

It said that one of the newly confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday was linked to four previously confirmed cases to form a new cluster at Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3.

The case was among 73 new cases linked to migrant workers staying in dormitories confirmed on Sunday, out of a total of 87 new cases.

Two were also linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge announced last Saturday, about a month after it had been closed as a cluster, bringing its total to 58 cases. The Ministry of Manpower, Building and Construction Authority and MOH said in a joint statement just before midnight on Sunday that all 58 cases were asymptomatic.

The MOM has issued stay-home notices to 4,800 workers in the dormitory as a precautionary measure and will test them in the next few days, while the BCA has issued safety time-out notices to 20 construction projects where the Covid-19-positive workers had gone to work.

The MOH also confirmed on Sunday that a 38-year-old Vietnamese male work pass holder was the sole community Covid-19 case. He was an unlinked case and was detected under MOH's enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

Epidemiological investigations of the case are in progress, the MOH said on Sunday, adding that all the identified close contacts of the case have been isolated and quarantined.

The ministry also said serological tests for his household contacts will be conducted to determine if he could have been infected by them.

There were also 13 imported cases announced on Sunday who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. All were tested while serving their stay-home notices, said the MOH.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period, said the ministry.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 23.5 million people. More than 812,000 people have died.