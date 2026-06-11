Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) South West CDC vice-chairman Ang Wei Neng, Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua, South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, and North East District Mayor Baey Yam Keng at the launch of the latest tranche of CDC vouchers on June 11.

SINGAPORE – Some 1.38 million Singaporean households will each receive $500 in CDC vouchers on June 11 to help them with their daily expenses, with the vouchers valid till Dec 31, 2027.

This tranche of vouchers has been brought forward by half a year from January 2027 to June 2026 as the Government understands Singaporeans’ cost of living concerns, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on June 11.

Gan noted that the impact of the Middle East crisis has so far been less severe than expected, but the situation remains fluid.

Singapore’s core inflation saw a surprise drop in April, easing from 1.7 per cent in March to 1.4 per cent in April, while overall inflation remained unchanged at 1.8 per cent. Core inflation excludes private transport and accommodation to better reflect household expenses.

“Imported cost pressures are expected to go up in the months ahead, as higher energy and other input costs pass through global supply chains. Inflation may rise in the months to come.

“The Government will continue to monitor developments closely and if the need arises, we stand ready to do more, as we have done before,” said Gan, addressing mayors, grassroots advisers and community partners at the launch of the latest tranche of vouchers at Nanyang Community Club in Jurong West.

It is able to do this as it has been spending wisely and has built up fiscal buffers, he noted, adding that the Government must continue to manage its finances carefully and prudently.

Singaporean households can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with their Singpass to claim the latest tranche of the CDC vouchers.

As with past tranches, the $500 will be split equally for use between participating heartland merchants and hawkers, and participating supermarkets.

There are over 24,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants, coffee shops and eight supermarkets comprising about 400 outlets.

The January 2027 tranche of CDC vouchers was announced in February at Budget 2026 by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, together with other support measures such as the Cost-Of-Living Special Payment and U-Save rebates.

In early April, the authorities announced that the January tranche would be brought forward to June. Together with several other measures, this was to help Singaporeans manage cost increases expected to result from the Middle East conflict that began in late February.

While the coming months will not be easy, Singapore is starting from a position of strength, said Gan on June 11.

Singapore’s economy held up in the first quarter of the year, growing 6 per cent year-on-year, with its growth forecast remaining at 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

While the CDC vouchers are to help with immediate cost-of-living pressures, Gan said the Government will continue to strengthen Singapore’s competitiveness and resilience for the long term.

This means helping Singapore companies to transform, make full use of new technologies such as AI, and compete in new markets, he said.

“It also means investing in our people – in skills, reskilling, and career transitions – so that Singaporeans can continue to access good jobs and opportunities even as industries change.

“The Government will continue to monitor developments closely, support households where needed, help businesses adjust, and invest in Singapore’s future,” he added.

CDC vouchers have been a mainstay of each Budget since they were introduced in June 2020. The June 2026 payout is the ninth .

Take-up rate of CDC and SG60 vouchers

South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, provided an update on the take-up rate of previous tranches of CDC vouchers.

As at June 3, 2026, the Government has spent more than $4.64 billion across eight CDC voucher tranches and two SG60 voucher tranches.

Out of $4.64 billion, $2.43 billion – or around 52 per cent – was spent at heartland merchants and hawkers, and $2.21 billion – around 48 per cent – was spent at supermarkets.

As for the more recent tranches, more than 94 per cent of 1.36 million eligible households have claimed the $300 in CDC vouchers disbursed in January 2026.

Of these, over 80 per cent have been spent thus far. “Its high utilisation rate indicates that Singaporeans have found the scheme useful and accessible,” said Low.

SG60 vouchers, which are valid till Dec 31, 2026, have also seen high uptake.

Among the 1.1 million eligible seniors who received $800 in SG60 vouchers, 95.1 per cent have claimed their vouchers, with about 89.7 per cent of these vouchers spent.

Among the 1.9 million eligible adults who received $600 in SG60 vouchers, 98.2 per cent have claimed their vouchers, with about 83.7 per cent of these vouchers spent.