5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 3 imported

SINGAPORE - There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Oct 14), taking Singapore's total to 57,889.

They included two community cases and none from among workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

There were also three imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, a 31-year-old man from India who tested positive after completing his stay-home notice was among the four imported cases confirmed, said MOH.

The training employment pass holder served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore on Sept 25. He was tested on Oct 5 while serving the notice and his test result was negative.

He completed his stay-home notice last Friday and had an onset of symptoms on the same day. He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Monday in a pre-departure test taken in order to return to India.

Between last Friday and Monday, he had mostly remained at a hostel, Dream Lodge Singapore at 172 Tyrwhitt Road, but he visited the National University Health System (NUHS) Tower Block last Friday.

There were no new local cases in the community or from workers' dormitories on Tuesday, said MOH.

The remaining three imported cases reported on Tuesday comprised a permanent resident who returned from India, a student's pass holder who arrived from France and a short-term visit pass holder who was allowed entry from the United Kingdom to visit a family member hospitalised here.

They were all placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

MOH also announced that a cluster at Mandai Lodge 1 has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to fewer than one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of fewer than one case to none over the same period.

With 12 cases discharged on Tuesday, 57,725 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 35 patients remained in hospital on Tuesday, with none in intensive care, while 81 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 37.8 million people. More than 1.08 million people have died.