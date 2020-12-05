13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 12 imported and 1 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Dec 5), taking Singapore's total to 58,254.

There were 12 imported cases, of which 11 had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The remaining imported case is a Singaporean who had travelled to Indonesia under the Business Travel Pass, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH added that he had undergone a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test upon his return to Singapore on Nov 28, and self-isolated while waiting for his test result.

"His test came back negative on Nov 29 but he developed symptoms on Wednesday, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Friday," said the ministry.

Saturday's figure also included one community case. Based on MOH's investigations so far, the case had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, MOH reported three new coronavirus cases, all of which were imported.

The cases comprise one Singaporean, one permanent resident and one short-term visit pass holder. All three had arrived here from India.

The short-term visit pass holder is a nine-year-old boy who is in Singapore to seek medical treatment for an existing condition which is unrelated to Covid-19, said the ministry.

MOH said that he was conveyed to the hospital by ambulance on arrival in Singapore and isolated.

The Singaporean is a 57-year-old man who suffered the onset of symptoms on Wednesday, while the PR is a 58-year-old man who was asymptomatic.

They were both placed on SHN on arrival in Singapore and tested during the period.

There were no locally transmitted cases on Friday, said MOH.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, said the ministry, with a total of four cases in the past week which are currently unlinked.

With seven cases discharged on Friday, 58,137 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 28 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 33 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.