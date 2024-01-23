5 Malaysian men to be charged over alleged scams involving Singaporean victims

The men, aged between 19 and 36, were arrested after Malaysian police officers raided two apartments in Johor on Jan 16. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Kolette Lim
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
54 min ago

SINGAPORE - Five Malaysian men are expected to be charged in court on Jan 24 for their suspected involvement in fake friend call scam operations targeting Singaporeans.

This comes after the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Royal Malaysia Police busted a transnational scam syndicate in a joint operation.

The men, aged between 19 and 36, were arrested after Malaysian police officers raided two apartments in Johor on Jan 16. They were extradited to Singapore on Jan 23.

Preliminary investigations showed the syndicate started operating the scams in June 2023, and may be involved in more than 500 scam reports with losses amounting to more than $1.4 million.

Fake friend call scams involve scammers contacting victims through text messages or phone calls, pretending to be someone they know, and afterwards asking for financial help. 

From January to November 2023, more than 6,300 victims fell prey to fake friend call scams, with total losses of at least $21.1 million. 

The men will be charged with engaging in a conspiracy to cheat and, if found guilty, may each face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. 

CAD director David Chew said the police have been working closely with their Malaysian counterparts to detect and cripple such transnational syndicates.

“We will continue to take tough action against individuals who perpetuate scams even if they are based overseas,” he added. 

The police advise the public to be wary of unusual phone calls or messages from “friends” who ask for financial assistance. 

The public should also check if there are signs of a scam and verify the details with official sources such as www.scamalert.sg, or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-772-6688.

More On This Topic
At least 180 victims lost $2.6m in December to social media job offer scams
Public urged to be on guard as deepfake content will grow more sophisticated: Experts

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top