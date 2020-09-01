Orchard Central and Bugis Junction hotpot eateries among places visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Orchard Central and Bugis Junction were among the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Sept 1).

At least one patient had visited Da Long Yi Hot Pot restaurant in Orchard Central. Xiao Long Kan Hotpot restaurant and Starbucks in Bugis Junction were also visited by at least one patient, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Don Dae Bak Restaurant at 35 Kreta Ayer Road, a McDonald's at Pasir Ris Sports Complex and Mei Heong Yuen Dessert at Temple Street were also added to the list.

There were 40 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday. This comprises seven imported cases, including a one-year-old from India.

The girl, a short-term visit pass holder, was asymptomatic and tested positive on Sunday (Aug 30).

The six other imported cases included patients who had arrived from Bangladesh, India, Brazil and the United States.

There was just one case in the community; a work pass holder who was detected through rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 32 of 40 new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday, taking Singapore's total to 56,852.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day over the past two weeks.

With 91 cases discharged on Tuesday, 55,734 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 86 patients remain in hospital, while 990 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.