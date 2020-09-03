48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 5 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Sept 3), taking Singapore's total to 56,908.

They included two community cases, comprising a permanent resident and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, three new coronavirus clusters in worker dormitories were announced by the MOH.

The first, Changi Lodge II at 80 Tanah Merah Coast Road, was linked to six cases, while North Coast Lodge in Admiralty was linked to seven cases. Two new patients from Toh Guan Dormitory at 19A Toh Guan Road East were linked to five previous cases.

Multiple locations in Orchard Road were added to the list of places infectious patients visited. They include Apple Orchard Road, Cineleisure Orchard and Lucky Plaza. Also on the list were Universal Studios Singapore, Skyline Luge Sentosa and shops in VivoCity.

Three community cases were reported on Wednesday: a Singaporean, a work pass holder and a work permit holder. All three were unlinked as of Wednesday, and MOH said close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

Three imported cases were also reported on Wednesday. They include a work pass holder and a work permit holder who arrived here separately from India and the Philippines on Aug 21. Both were placed on 14-day stay-home notices and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

The remaining imported case is a seaman who was tested upon arrival from Indonesia on Aug 26. He was isolated while awaiting his test result, which came back positive on Tuesday.

Migrant workers staying in dorms made up the remaining 43 of the 49 new cases announced on Wednesday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day over the past two weeks.

With 142 cases discharged on Wednesday, 55,876 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 75 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 867 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 26.1 million people. More than 866,500 people have died.