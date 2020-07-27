469 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 15 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 469 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (July 27), taking Singapore's total to 50,838.

They included two community cases, comprising a Singaporean and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also 15 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, two of the four imported Covid-19 cases announced by MOH were a Singaporean and a permanent resident who returned to Singapore from Indonesia last Friday.

One is a 30-year-old woman PR and the other is a one-year-old boy, who is a Singapore citizen. MOH did not say if they were related.

The other two cases are work permit holders who had arrived from the Philippines on July 14.

All four were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and tested while they were serving their notices.

There were five community cases reported on Sunday, comprising one work pass holder and four work permit holders. MOH said all five cases were asymptomatic and detected through proactive testing.

Of the five, two are linked to previous cases or clusters, having been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and placed on quarantine earlier.

The other three are currently unlinked, and were detected as a result of MOH's periodic screening of workers in essential services who are staying outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations of the unlinked cases are in progress.

The Giant Hypermarket in Pioneer Mall in Jurong West Street 61, Mustafa Centre and City Square Mall were added to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Tekka Centre and Funan Mall were also new additions on the list, which can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited to get those who were there to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from an average of 10 cases per day two weeks ago to seven in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from an average of five cases per day two weeks ago to four in the past week.

With 169 cases discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities yesterday, 45,506 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 173 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 4,648 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 16.2 million people. More than 649,000 people have died.