451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 S'porean or PR

SINGAPORE - There are 451 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Tuesday noon (May 19), as cases in Singapore reached 28,794.

Among these is one Singaporean or permanent resident.

This equals the lowest number of cases among Singaporeans and PRs since circuit breaker measures began on April 7. The last time one case was reported in this group was last Friday.

The bulk of the remaining cases announced on Tuesday are migrant workers living in dormitories.

More details will be released later on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

There are signs recently that the Covid-19 situation in Singapore could be stabilising amid the circuit breaker.

The number of patients discharged has exceeded new patients in the past six days, while the average number of new daily cases in the past week for Singaporeans, PRs, long-term pass holders and work permit holders outside dorms has fallen compared with two weeks ago.

However, Monday's lower number of cases, 305, was partly due to fewer tests being processed. One of MOH's testing laboratories is reviewing its processes after an earlier apparatus calibration issue, and will need time to increase its testing capacity.

As of Monday, 26,090 of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories, or slightly more than 8 per cent, have tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities are continuing to test workers, and Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo has said that the aim is to test all of them systematically so they can be cleared before returning to work.

Some 363 of 664,000 work permit holders outside dorms, or 0.05 per cent, and 1,310 of the about 4.7 million Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders, or 0.03 per cent, have also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As of Monday, 9,826, or about 35 per cent of patients in Singapore, have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged.

Twenty-two have died from Covid-19 complications and nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 4.8 million people. Some 318,000 have died.