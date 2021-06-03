35 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, 22 part of MINDSville@Napiri cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 45 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Thursday (June 3), taking Singapore's total to 62,145.

Thursday's figure comprised 35 new community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Twenty-two of Thursday's community cases are from the MINDSville @ Napiri cluster, where 255 residents and staff were tested following a 37-year-old female resident's positive test on Monday.

MOH had said on Wednesday night that the cluster had grown to 27 cases, with details of five patients announced thus far, and another 22 having preliminarily tested positive.

There were a further 13 community cases reported on Thursday.

Of these, two are currently unlinked.

Of the 11 linked cases, six had already been placed on quarantine, while five were detected through surveillance, said MOH.

There were also 10 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore. Five of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.