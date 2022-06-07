4,477 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, more than double that of Monday

SINGAPORE - The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore rose to 4,477 on Tuesday (June 7), more than double the 2,162 cases on Monday.

The number of cases reported on Tuesday was lower than last Tuesday's figure, which stood at 4,985.

These numbers were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website on Tuesday.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

The week-on-week infection ratio rose slightly to 0.87 on Tuesday, from 0.86 on Monday.

Last Tuesday's ratio was 0.82.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over that of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

MOH said there were 267 hospitalised cases on Tuesday, with eight patients in intensive care and 22 requiring oxygen support.

One death was also reported.

Of the new local cases, 325 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 3,976 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they either had no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 176 new imported cases, with 12 detected through PCR tests and 164 through ART.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,325,623 Covid-19 cases, with 1,394 deaths.