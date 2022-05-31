4,985 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, up from 2,389 cases on May 30

SINGAPORE - The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore surged on Tuesday (May 31) to 4,985 said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website.

This was more than double the 2,389 cases reported on Monday (May 30), but lower than last Tuesday's (May 24) cases, where 5,727 were reported.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

There were 330 hospitalised Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with 11 patients in intensive care and 38 requiring oxygen support.