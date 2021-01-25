44 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported, and no community case for 3rd day running

SINGAPORE - There were 44 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Jan 25), all of which were imported.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community for the third day in a row, and none from workers' dormitories.

Monday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,352.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, Singapore reported 48 imported Covid-19 cases- a high not seen since March 23 last year.

The same number of imported cases - then the highest - was reported on that day in March last year, during a wave of infections among Singaporeans and permanent residents who were returning from abroad.

Among the new cases, 41 had no symptoms, and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while seven were symptomatic, said MOH.

The new cases also included four Singapore permanent residents. Two returned from India, while the remaining two returned from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Four cases are dependant's pass holders who arrived from France, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

One is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India.

Two patients are student pass holders who arrived from Egypt and India.

Eleven are work pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Colombia, France, India, Nigeria and the UAE.

There were 22 work permit holders among the new cases who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines. Ten of them are foreign domestic workers.

Three new cases are short-term visit pass holders, with two coming from India to visit their children here, while the third arrived from the United States for a work project.

The final new case is a ship crew member on a special pass, who arrived on board a vessel from Malaysia and did not disembark. He was taken to hospital when he developed symptoms, and later tested positive for Covid-19.

One new place - Li Li Cheng Supermarket at 273C Punggol Place - was added to the list of public places visited by community cases when they were infectious. The supermarket was visited by the confirmed case on Jan 17.

The number of new cases in the community increased to 15 in the past seven days, from eight cases in the previous seven.

The number of unlinked cases in the community decreased to three cases from four cases over the same time period.

With 26 cases discharged on Sunday, 59,026 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 50 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 188 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.