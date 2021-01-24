48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 48 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday (Jan 24), all of whom were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolation upon their arrival in Singapore.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that of the new cases, four are Singapore permanent residents and 10 are foreign domestic workers.

There were no new cases in the community or at workers' dormitories.

More updates will be shared on Sunday night, said MOH.

Sunday’s tally is the highest daily figure for imported cases since March 23 last year, when there were also 48 imported cases reported.

The new cases took Singapore's total to 59,308.

On Saturday, all 10 Covid-19 cases reported were imported, and had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

All of them were asymptomatic and were detected from proactive screening and surveillance, added MOH.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 17 in the past week, from six cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased to three cases from four cases over the same time period.

With 32 cases discharged on Saturday, 59,000 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 38 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 178 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.