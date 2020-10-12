4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 2 imported

SINGAPORE - There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Oct 12), taking Singapore's total to 57,880.

This is the lowest daily count since March 4, when two cases were reported.

They included one community case and one patient staying in a dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, 10 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, none from among the community.

The Health Ministry said seven of the cases on Sunday were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here.

Three of the imported cases reported on Sunday are teenagers: A 14-year-old girl who is a dependant's pass holder with recent travel history to Saudi Arabia and the Philippines; a 14-year-old boy who is a permanent resident from Indonesia; and a 15-year-old boy who is a dependant's pass holder from the Philippines.

The other imported cases announced on Sunday are a work permit holder from Malaysia, two work permit holders from the Philippines and a permanent resident from Indonesia.

The other new patients on Sunday comprised three locally transmitted cases in workers' dormitories.

Two of them had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission, said MOH.

They had been tested during quarantine to determine their status, even though they did not show symptoms, the ministry added.

Related Story Singapore and Indonesia announce reciprocal green lane; applications to begin on Oct 26

The remaining case was detected through MOH's fortnightly rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of two cases per day in the week before last, to an average of one per day in the past week, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from an average of one case per day in the week before last, to none in the past week.

Seven cases were discharged on Sunday, meaning that 57,690 patients here have fully recovered from the disease.

Forty-four patients remained in hospital on Sunday, with one in intensive care, while 100 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 37.1 million people. More than one million people have died.