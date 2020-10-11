10 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, none in the community

SINGAPORE - Ten new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday (Oct 11), none from the community.

Seven of the cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here, said the Health Ministry (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases here to 57,876.

The imported cases are a work permit holder from Malaysia, two work permit holders from the Philippines, a dependant's pass holder from the Philippines, two permanent residents from Indonesia, and a dependant's pass holder who had been to Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

The other new patients yesterday comprise three locally transmitted case in a worker's dormitory.

Two of the cases had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission, said MOH.

The Ministry added that they were tested during quarantine to determine their status, even though they are asymptomatic.

The remaining case was detected through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of two cases per day in the week before last, to an average of one per day in the past week, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from an average of one case per day in the week before last, to none in the past week.

A total of seven cases were discharged on Sunday, meaning that 57,690 patients here have fully recovered from the disease.

Forty-four patients remain in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit, while 100 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.