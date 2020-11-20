4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for the 10th day

SINGAPORE - There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Nov 20), all of which were imported.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories for the 10th day in a row.

Friday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,143.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, MOH said a 68-year-old Singaporean man is being investigated for not declaring he had symptoms.

He was one of four new cases announced on Thursday. All four were imported, and placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here.

MOH said investigations were being done to assess if the man had breached travel requirements.

He had travelled from Indonesia and had been having shortness of breath since Nov 11.

But on Tuesday, he said in his health declaration form for immigration clearance that he did not have any symptoms.

"We urge everyone to continue to exercise social responsibility and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against those who breach the rules," said MOH.

There were no new locally transmitted cases for the ninth day in a row on Thursday, the longest such period since a 12-day streak from Jan 23 to Feb 3.

The three other new imported cases on Thursday included a special pass holder, a permanent resident (PR) and a work permit holder.

The special pass holder arrived from Montenegro to board a ship docked here as a crew member. The PR came from India, while the work permit holder arrived from Indonesia.

MOH also said on Thursday that of the 28 Covid-19 patients in hospital, one was in critical condition in the intensive care unit. It was the first critical case here in just over a month since Oct 11.

Together with the 31 patients recuperating in community facilities, Singapore had 59 active cases on Thursday.

With six cases discharged on Thursday, 58,037 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 56.8 million people. More than 1.35 million people have died.