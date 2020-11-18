5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for 8th day

SINGAPORE - There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Nov 18), all of whom were imported, for the eighth day in a row.

They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

Wednesday’s new cases take Singapore’s total to 58,135.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, six new coronavirus cases were confirmed, all of them imported.

The six patients had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Tuesday was the seventh day without a local transmission, the longest such period since a 12-day streak from Jan 23 to Feb 3.

One of the six announced on Tuesday is a 55-year-old Singaporean man who returned from India. He showed symptoms on Monday.

Three others are work permit holders. Two of them travelled from the Philippines, and the third arrived from Myanmar. All three are employed in Singapore and were asymptomatic when tested.

Of the remaining two cases reported on Tuesday, one is a dependant's pass holder who came from the United Kingdom and the other is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from the Philippines. They were also asymptomatic.

MOH said all close contacts of the imported cases have been isolated and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With six patients discharged on Tuesday, 58,024 patients have recovered from the disease.

There were 37 patients still in hospital on Tuesday, and 26 in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, and 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began last December has infected more than 55.4 million people. Over 1.33 million people have died.