4 mattress firms to fulfil orders paid to Robinsons

Customers who ordered Simmons, Sealy, Serta or King Koil mattresses from Robinsons and have paid in full can expect them to be delivered.

The four brands gave the assurance even as Singapore's consumer watchdog said the total value of undelivered mattresses - based on complaints by Robinsons customers - is more than $145,000.

Yesterday, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said it had received 40 complaints about Robinsons between last Friday - when its liquidation was announced - and 4pm yesterday.

Of these, 34 were from customers seeking a refund for or delivery of mattresses they had pre-paid Robinsons partially or in full for future delivery.

"Some of these consumers, who... bought the mattresses as early as November 2019, were informed that their mattresses will not be delivered on the scheduled delivery dates as Robinsons has gone into liquidation," said Case executive director Loy York Jiun.

In separate statements on Wednesday, the four mattress makers said they would honour the orders despite Robinsons' failure to pay them.

While Simmons, Serta and King Koil said they would make the deliveries with no extra charge, Sealy customers will have to pay a $50 delivery fee.

All four companies said they would contact each customer to arrange for the deliveries.

A Simmons spokesman said that for customers who have made deposits or partial payments to Robinsons, it will absorb the payments and contact these customers "as soon as possible" to advise them on their balance payments and how their orders might be fulfilled.

A statement posted on King Koil Singapore's Facebook page also said the company would absorb the amounts customers have paid in deposits or partial payments.

Sealy said it would fulfil the orders of customers who have either paid deposits or made partial payments to Robinsons for its products.

It added that "hundreds" of customers had paid Robinsons in full, but it did not receive payment from Robinsons to supply or deliver the mattresses.

40 Number of complaints about Robinsons received by the Consumers Association of Singapore between last Friday and 4pm yesterday. 34 Number of customers among the 40 who are seeking a refund for or delivery of mattresses they had pre-paid Robinsons for.

Serta Singapore said it will absorb all payments made to Robinsons in full or in part, even though it may not be reimbursed.

It added that its representatives will reach out to customers to advise them on arrears payments and order fulfilment.

Robinsons' liquidator, KordaMentha, said on Monday that it is aware of seven mattress suppliers that have been affected by the liquidation, and had received more than 300 e-mails about mattress orders.

Five other complaints were related to changes in the use of Robinsons vouchers, which can now be used only if the customer spends at least twice the value of the vouchers, said a document on KordaMentha's website.

And a customer is seeking a refund on her Robinsons gift card as she claims there are no items left in the store for her to buy.

Case said that consumers who have paid by credit card and wish to get back their pre-payments or deposits can file chargeback requests with their banks within 120 days of the transaction.