399 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community and 3 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 399 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (July 21), taking Singapore's total to 48,434.

They included nine community cases, comprising a Singaporean and eight work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

The higher number of cases is mainly due to a batch of test results from the previous day reported to MOH after the noon cut-off for Monday's reporting, the ministry said.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, more malls in Orchard Road, including Orchard Central, Orchard Gateway, Lucky Plaza and Plaza Singapura, were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious by MOH.

For Orchard Gateway, the location visited in the mall was the ChimpChamp Fitness gym.

Other new locations added to the list, which can be found on MOH's website, were beauty salon Bon Aesthetics at SingPost Centre and the Bar Bar Black Sheep coffeeshop bar in Robertson Quay.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

There were 123 new coronavirus cases announced on Monday.

They included 11 community cases, comprising five Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

There were also two imported cases - one work pass holder and one work permit holder.

They were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore on July 8 from the Philippines and tested while serving their notice.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the 110 remaining cases announced on Monday, and no new clusters were reported.

MOH also said that the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 14 two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of eight to five over the same period.

With 285 cases discharged on Monday, 44,356 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 183 patients remained in hospital as of Monday, while 3,454 were recuperating in community facilities. None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 others who tested positive died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 14.8 million people. More than 612,800 people have died.