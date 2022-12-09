376 people being investigated for suspected scam involvement, victims lost over $9.2m

SINGAPORE – A 13-year-old is among 376 people who are being investigated by the police for suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules, which led to victims losing more than $9.2 million.

In a statement on Friday, the police said the 254 men and 122 women are aged between 13 and 71.

A two-week operation between Nov 25 and Dec 8 was conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

The scams include e-commerce, Internet love, job, rental and fake friend call types, as well as impersonation of government and China officials.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000 or both.

Those convicted of providing payment services without a licence can be fined up to $125,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, the police said the public should reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile line as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.