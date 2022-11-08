348 suspects being investigated for scams, unlicensed moneylending

About 350 people suspected of being involved in scams, money-laundering and unlicensed moneylending activities involving more than $6 million are under investigation, the police said on Tuesday.

The suspects, who are aged between 15 and 70, were rounded up during a nine-day operation by the Bedok Police Division.

Among the 348 suspects, 217 people are being investigated for their alleged involvement in scams, with transactions valued at more than $6 million. These scams include e-commerce scams, investment scams, job scams, tech support scams, phishing scams, and money laundering offences.

Eight people were arrested for their involvement in money laundering, handling transactions exceeding $500,000.

Another 56 were arrested for loan scams and loan-shark activities, with transactions totalling more than $200,000, while 67 others are under investigation for similar offences, with transactions exceeding $250,000.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while convicted money launderers face a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine up to $500,000, or both.

First-time offenders found guilty of carrying out or assisting in unlicensed moneylending can be jailed for up to four years, fined between $30,000 and $300,000, and given up to six strokes of the cane.