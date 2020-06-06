344 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 7 in community

SINGAPORE - There are 344 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday afternoon (June 6), including seven community cases.

Of these, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are work pass holders.

Migrant workers linked to dormitories comprise most of the rest of the cases.

More details will be released later on Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This brings the country's total cases to 37,527.

As of Friday, 307 confirmed cases were still hospitalised, with four of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,643 were isolated and cared for at community facilities, designed for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

In Singapore, 24 people have died from Covid-19 complications, and nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died of other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began last December, has infected more than 6.8 million people. About 397,000 have died.

