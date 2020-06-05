95-year-old woman and family member among 11 new community cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two women, aged 95 and 65, are among the 11 new community Covid-19 cases announced on Friday (June 5).

They are family members of a previous confirmed case, a 73-year-old woman whose infection was announced on May 31, said the Ministry of Heath (MOH).

There are three other Singaporeans among the community cases. All five Singaporeans are linked to previously confirmed cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

The sixth case is a 49-year-old PR who lives in the Cassia @ Penjuru dormitory and was proactively tested as part of efforts to clear foreign worker dormitories, said MOH.

The remaining community cases are five work permit holders, four who had been picked up due to proactive screening. Three were tested before they were due to start work in essential services, and one was tested as part of screening of migrant workers at shophouses in Balestier Road. This was done due to their proximity to another cluster in the same area.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining work permit holder case, MOH said.

Foreign workers living in dormitories make up 250 of the 261 new cases reported on Friday. The new cases bring the country's total to 37,183.

MOH said the fewer number of cases on Friday is partly due to fewer swab tests conducted.

A new cluster at a dormitory at 781 Woodlands Avenue 9 was also confirmed on Friday, while the cluster at Acacia Home at 30 Admiralty Street has been closed as no new cases were linked to it for two incubation periods of the virus, or 28 days.

The daily average for new community cases has increased to six in the past week from five the week before, said MOH. Across the same periods, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of two per day.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

A total of 305 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 24,209. This includes nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19, but who died of other causes, which the MOH counts as having recovered.

Currently, 307 confirmed cases are still in hospital with four of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,643 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-four people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, and nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died of other causes.