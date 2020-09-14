West Mall, Liat Towers, Changi T3 and Queensway Shopping Centre among places visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - West Mall, Shake Shack at Liat Towers and 4Fingers Crispy Chicken at Changi Airport Terminal 3 are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Monday (Sept 14).

There were four visits by confirmed cases at the Anytime Fitness gym in Queensway Shopping Centre between Sept 3 and 8, said the ministry.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The ministry had earlier confirmed 48 new coronavirus cases, taking Singapore's total to 57,454.

There were five imported cases, four of whom came from India and one from the United States.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 43 new coronavirus patients announced on Monday.

MOH also announced new clusters in dormitories at Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2.

With 38 cases discharged on Monday, 56,787 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 53 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit. Another 572 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.