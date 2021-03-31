34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (March 31), taking Singapore's total to 60,381.

There was one new case in the community, and 33 imported ones.

The 33 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

Tuesday saw 26 imported Covid-19 infections, which included seven Singaporeans and three permanent residents. They returned from Bangladesh, India, Qatar, Spain and Britain.

There were also three student's pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh and India.

Another two were work pass holders who travelled from India and Nepal.

There were also seven work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom five were foreign domestic workers.

The remaining four patients were short-term visit pass holders.

Two of them travelled from India to visit their family members while two were in Singapore for work projects, said MOH.

It added that the number of new cases in the community had increased from none in the week before, to two cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community had also increased from zero to two in the same period.

With seven cases discharged on Tuesday, 60,123 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remained in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 142 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 127 million people. More than 2.79 million people have died.