26 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (March 30), taking Singapore's total to 60,347.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

A one-year-old Singaporean girl travelling from India was among the 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday.

All of the cases were imported and were serving stay-home notice or had been isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 127 million people. More than 2.78 million people have died.