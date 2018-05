At least 33 people were injured in an accident involving two buses in Bukit Batok yesterday.

SMRT service 970 was dropping off passengers at a bus stop in Jalan Jurong Kechil at about 9am when it was hit from behind by SBS Transit service 157. Photos show that the windscreen of the SBS bus was smashed and there was a large dent in the SMRT bus, although there were no reports of serious injuries. The Land Transport Authority said it takes a serious view of the incident.

SEE HOME