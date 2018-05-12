More than 30 injured in bus collision

A bus pulling into a bus stop in Bukit Batok rear-ended one dropping off passengers and crashed into a safety bollard yesterday, leaving at least 33 injured.

The collision between SBS Transit service 157 and SMRT service 970 in Jalan Jurong Kechil at about 9am also left both vehicles badly damaged. Photos show the SBS bus with a smashed windscreen and a detached front bumper while the SMRT bus had a large dent in its rear.

Structural engineer EBVN Sudhakar, 37, who was travelling to work on the 157 bus with his wife, said they were standing at the front of the relatively packed bus when it crashed into the stationary bus.

"We were talking to each other... then suddenly we fell forward onto the bus floor," he said. His wife fractured her palm and a finger.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the injured passengers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The Straits Times understands that the injuries are not serious and that the safety bollard likely stopped the bus from fully mounting the kerb.

Separately, the Land Transport Authority said in a statement yesterday afternoon that it took a serious view of the accident and has emphasised to the bus operators that safety is of paramount importance.

"We are working closely with police, SBS Transit and SMRT to investigate the incident. We have also sent a team of care officers to the three hospitals to render assistance to the injured," it said.

Both bus companies apologised for the accident and said they had sent teams to the hospitals to assist those injured.

"Immediately after the accident, our staff went down to the three hospitals to assist the injured. We are already in contact with most of them and will continue to try to get in touch with the rest," said SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan.

"We will continue to monitor their progress and be on hand to help as much as we can. We are deeply apologetic for the distress and inconvenience caused."

SMRT vice-president of corporate communications Margaret Teo said the bus driver and several passengers on service 970 were injured in the accident: "Our care team is reaching out to them to render assistance. We would also like to apologise to affected passengers who were inconvenienced by this morning's accident."

Mr Sudhakar said he did not have to pay his bill at Ng Teng Fong Hospital, and at least three people were spotted delivering SBS Transit hampers to the hospital.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.