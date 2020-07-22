310 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community and 6 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 310 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (July 22), taking Singapore's total to 48,744.

They included seven community cases, comprising three Singaporeans or permanent residents and four work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

There were also six imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

Tuesday was the eighth day in a row that the average number of new daily coronavirus patients in the community has decreased.

On Tuesday night, MOH said that the figure in the past week has dropped to 10 cases, from 13 cases two weeks ago.

Since the lifting of the circuit breaker on June 2, the number of Covid-19 community cases had been gradually rising.

However, the average number of new daily community cases in a week began falling from July 14.

MOH also said on Tuesday that the number of unlinked cases in the community fell from a daily average of seven two weeks ago to six in the past week.

There were 399 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday, including nine community cases, comprising a Singaporean, three work pass holders and five work permit holders, said the ministry.

Related Story Average number of new daily Covid-19 patients in community falls for 8th day in a row

There were also three imported cases - two work pass holders and one special pass holder. The work pass holders were two Indian nationals, aged 29 and 34.

The two men arrived in Singapore on July 9 from India. Both were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their stay-home notices.

The remaining imported case, a 22-year-old special pass holder, arrived here on Sunday from the Philippines.

MOH said he was taken directly to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases as he had symptoms.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 387 Covid-19 cases announced on Tuesday.

The higher number of cases was mainly due to a batch of test results from Monday being reported to MOH after the noon cut-off for Monday's reporting.

MOH added that the Inter-Agency Task Force has been systematically and progressively clearing dormitories through the aggressive testing of migrant workers residing there.

The Woodlands Lodge II dormitory at 190 Woodlands Industrial Park E7 and the SSKBJV Dormitory at 31A Tanah Merah Coast Road were also cleared, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection. As a result, the clusters have now been closed, said MOH.

Meanwhile, a FairPrice outlet at 2 Joo Chiat Road was added to the list of places that were visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

MOH provides the list to get people who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

With 213 cases discharged on Tuesday, 44,569 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 170 patients remained in hospital, while 3,635 were recuperating in community facilities as of Tuesday.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 15 million people. More than 618,400 people have died.