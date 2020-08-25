31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 imported; no cases in community

SINGAPORE - There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Aug 25), taking Singapore's total to 56,435.

There were no community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday. The last time there were no cases in the community was last Thursday.

Among Tuesday’s new cases was one imported patient who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, MOH announced 51 new coronavirus cases.

They included one community case, a 65-year-old Singaporean woman. She was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and was tested when she was quarantined earlier.

There were also seven imported cases, comprising one permanent resident, two work permit holders, three dependant's pass holders and one long-term visit pass holder. All of them had been placed on stay-home notices when they arrived here.

Three of the imported cases were boys, aged two to three, who had returned from India. They tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and Sunday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 43 cases announced on Monday.

One of the newly confirmed cases on Monday was linked to five previous cases to form a new cluster at Tuas View Dormitory at 70 Tuas South Avenue 1.

This was the third consecutive day a new dorm cluster has emerged after all dorms here were declared free of the coronavirus last Wednesday, including standalone blocks in purpose-built dormitories that served as isolation or quarantine facilities.

A new Covid-19 cluster was announced last Saturday to be linked to Sungei Tengah Lodge in Old Choa Chu Kang Road. Then on Sunday, Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3 also emerged as a cluster.

MOH director of medical services Kenneth Mak said at a multi-ministry task force press conference last Friday that some of the cases of Covid-19 among foreign workers had older infections before they were placed in quarantine facilities.

They were moved to the facilities before the dorms had been cleared, he added.

MOH also said on Monday it had completed its screening and testing of all the people who visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug 1 and 2. The KTV was not operational during the visits and there was no singing activity held.

The screening and testing were done as precautionary measures after three confirmed Covid-19 patients were found to have visited the KTV on Aug 1 and 2, even though the risk of infection for visitors was assessed to be low. In total, 322 people were tested and all the results came back negative.

MOH on Monday added shopping mall Jem to its list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre in Jurong East and Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre were also added to the list.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 423 cases discharged on Monday, 54,572 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 84 patients remained in hospital as of Monday, with none in intensive care, while 1,706 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 23.8 million people. More than 816,500 people have died.