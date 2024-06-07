307 people under probe for alleged links to scams that cost victims more than $10m

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old suspect is the youngest among 307 people being investigated for their alleged roles in scams which cost victims more than $10 million.

The 198 men and 109 women were rounded up by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and police in a two-week-long operation between May 24 and June 6, the police said on June 7.

The oldest suspect is 73.

They are believed to have acted as scammers or money mules in more than 1,200 ruses, including investment, friend impersonation, e-commerce, job and internet love scams.

The suspects are under probe for the offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

If found guilty of cheating, one may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The offence of money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

For providing a commercial payment service in Singapore without a licence, offenders may each be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Scam victims in Singapore lost a total of $651.8 million in 2023, a slight dip from the $660.7 million lost in 2022. Some 46,563 cases were reported in 2023, a 46.8 per cent jump from the 31,728 cases in 2022.

The public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.