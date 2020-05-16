465 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 4 are Singaporeans and PRs

SINGAPORE - A total of 465 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (May 16), the vast majority of whom are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There were four new cases among Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The new case bring the total count in Singapore to 27,356.

A total of 7, 239 patients have fully recovered as of Friday.

MOH previously said it has closed the clusters linked to McDonald's and the renovation sites at the National University Hospital as no cases have been reported in the past 28 days, or two incubation cycles.

The daily average number of new cases outside dormitories has continued to fall.

For Singaporeans, permanent residents and pass holders, it decreased from eight cases two weeks ago to four in the past week. The corresponding figures for work permit holders staying outside dormitories over the same period are six and two.

There are also fewer unlinked cases among Singaporeans, permanent residents and pass holders, dipping from three two weeks ago to one in the past week.

To date, 21 people have died from complications due to Covid-19, while nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 4.5 million people and killed about 307,000 people.

The United States remains the country worst hit, with more than 1.4 million cases and 87,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of Saturday.