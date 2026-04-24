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Business e-mail compromise scams typically involve cybercriminals impersonating executives, employees or a known vendor via e-mail to defraud a company.

SINGAPORE - Three teenagers, including a Malaysian, were arrested for their suspected hand in a scam involving US$2.89 million (S$3.7 million), with two of them set to be charged in court on April 25, said the police.

Preliminary investigations found that the three teens – two Singaporeans aged 19 and 16, and a 19-year-old Malaysian – conspired with a scam syndicate in Malaysia to set up shell companies in March and April.

They also opened DBS corporate bank accounts as part of efforts to receive their illicit scam earnings, said the police.

The trio had duped a US fund remitter into transferring US$2.89 million to one of the corporate accounts they had set up, via a business e-mail compromise scam.

The DBS corporate bank account holder later attempted to withdraw US$2.56 million that had been remitted, raising the suspicions of DBS staff, who informed the police about the fraudulent activity on April 22.

The rest of the scam proceeds had been wired to other bank accounts overseas, said the police.

Officers from the Singapore Police Force’s Anti-Scam Command contacted Interpol, which in turn informed the US remitter that it had fallen prey to the scam.

The police did not offer details on this business e-mail scam variant, which typically involves cybercriminals impersonating executives, employees or a known vendor via e-mail to defraud a company.

Investigations led to the arrest of the corporate bank account holder in Woodlands on April 23, with the other two teenagers nabbed later that day.

The 19-year-old duo will be charged in court on April 25 with assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both.

Investigations against the 16-year-old is ongoing, said the police.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes and up to 24 strokes.