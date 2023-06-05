3 taken to hospital after accident on PIE near Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to hospital after an accident between a car and a taxi on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday, which left a driver trapped in his seat.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the road traffic accident on the PIE before the Lorong 2 Toa Payoh exit in the direction of Changi at about 4.40pm.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, a person was found trapped at the driver seat of a car - they did not specify which vehicle - and was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

In a photo shared on Telegram group SG Road Chat, SCDF officers appear to be extricating the driver of the taxi, which was next to the road’s divider.

The 60-year-old male taxi driver involved in the accident and his two passengers, aged 29 and 34, were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Other photos of the accident scene show a car with a mangled bumper and shattered windscreen as well as the taxi some distance away with its rear wrecked.

A video contributed by an ST reader shows the car facing against the direction of traffic.

At least 20 emergency service personnel and two special operations command vehicles were seen at the scene.

The 58-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.