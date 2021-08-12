59 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 19 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 59 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Thursday afternoon (Aug 12).

Of the new cases, 26 were linked to previous infections and were already quarantined.

Another 14 were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance.

The remaining 19 were unlinked cases - this is up from 17 such cases on Wednesday.

Among the 59 cases are five seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no imported cases. The new cases bring Singapore's total to 66,012.

MOH will give more details on Thursday night.