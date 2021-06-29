3 new Covid-19 cases linked to Changi General Hospital cluster

SINGAPORE - Three of the community Covid-19 cases announced on Tuesday (June 29) were linked to the cluster at Changi General Hospital, bringing its total to 13.

The remaining two community cases declared on Tuesday were linked to the cluster at Block 105 Henderson Crescent and a cluster involving an 81-year-old retiree, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH added in its Tuesday night update that the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 will be changing the format of the daily press releases, "as we move to a new phase of battling the pandemic, with a strong focus on preventing the virus from spreading, vaccinating our population and starting the process to transit to a new normal".

It said that besides the daily numbers, it will include information on the key trends of the local situation, clusters that are being monitored, the progress of vaccinations and the number of people who have suffered a severe form of the disease.

Of the five locally transmitted cases reported on Tuesday, four were quarantined when detected and one was detected through surveillance.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community in a week has fallen from 104 cases two weeks ago to 76 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from 17 cases to 12 over the same period.

There were also five imported cases who had already been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Four were detected on arrival in Singapore and the last case tested positive during SHN or isolation.

In total, there were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday, taking Singapore's tally to 62,563.

There are currently 34 active clusters of infection, down from 37 on Monday.

As at noon on Tuesday, 49,445 more people had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while another 5,298 got their second dose under the national vaccination programme.

A total of around 5.38 million doses covering around 3.28 million people in Singapore have been administered since Dec 30 last year.

This means that 57.5 per cent of Singapore's population have been partially vaccinated while 36.8 per cent have received both doses.

As at Tuesday, 129 patients remained in hospital. Most were well and under observation.

There were three in critical condition in the intensive care unit, all of whom were unvaccinated.

Of 11 patients on oxygen support, six are aged above 60.

Over the past 28 days, three patients died and 20 required oxygen supplementation or were admitted to intensive care. Among them, 20 were unvaccinated while two had received one dose of the vaccine.

The remaining patient was fully vaccinated.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

